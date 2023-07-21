A Tanygroes man has been banned from the road for two years after appearing in court to admit riding a motorbike while almost three times the legal drink drive limit.
Prenav Kunder, of Pen y Berth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped by police while riding a Yahama motorbike on Cardigan High Street on 1 April this year.
Tests showed that Kunder - who also admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention - had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Kunder, who had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge but changed his plea ahead of a trial, was disqualified from driving for 24 months and fined a total of £996.
He must also pay £135 costs and a surcharge of £398.