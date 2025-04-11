A Blaenannerch man has been found not guilty of a charge that he exposed his genitals in Cardigan, but pleaded guilty to a separate charge of attempted theft.
Mark Brook, of Brynheulwen, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth magistrates on 10 April.
The 31-year-old had denied charges of outraging public decency by ‘removing clothing to expose genitals when there were members of public including children present’ on High Street on 31 July, along with the attempted theft of a necklace and using abusive behaviour on the same day.
Brook was found not guilty of the public decency and behaviour charges, but changed his plea to guilty on the attempted theft charge ahead of the trial.
Brook was fined £54 and must pay £85 costs.