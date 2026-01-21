The council’s whistleblowing policy provides guidance to staff, contractors and suppliers, and others who carry out work for the council on its premises, advising how to report issues such as malpractice, inappropriate behaviour, or illegal activity within the organisation, whilst also explaining steps taken to respond. These include fraud, misuse of public funds, abuse or neglect towards customers or clients, corruption or abuse of authority, risk to health and safety and concealment of important information or malpractice.