Gwynedd Council will adopt a new whistleblowing policy developed following recommendations in a report over the crimes of convicted paedophile headteacher Neil Foden.
The former headteacher of Ysgol Friars, Bangor, and strategic head at Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, was jailed in 2024 for 17 years after being convicted of 19 charges involving four girls.
A Child Practice Review (CPR), led by safeguarding expert Jan Pickles, looked into Foden’s crimes and published a 107 page report last November, listing the many occasions the authorities failed to intervene amid multiple concerns raised over his behaviour.
On 20 January, Cabinet unanimously agreed proposals to adopt a revised, amended staff whistleblowing policy.
The council’s whistleblowing policy provides guidance to staff, contractors and suppliers, and others who carry out work for the council on its premises, advising how to report issues such as malpractice, inappropriate behaviour, or illegal activity within the organisation, whilst also explaining steps taken to respond. These include fraud, misuse of public funds, abuse or neglect towards customers or clients, corruption or abuse of authority, risk to health and safety and concealment of important information or malpractice.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys and Cllr Menna Trenholme welcomed the policy and amendments.
Cllr Menna Trenholme said: “When we discussed this, the chair Sally Holland was quite supportive that something separate was needed for councillors.
“By getting the amendment it will strengthen the protection for us as councillors, as we do our constituency work.”
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan added: “The important point was raising awareness.
“You remember we have field staff who are not in contact with us by email, so I think we need to give a lot of attention to awareness raising, so everyone knows who to, and where to go.”
He also added that the issues, for him, had also “raised a question” about whistleblowing by the public in general and felt a “broader conversation” was needed.
The decision sought was unanimously approved in a vote.
Head of corporate services, Ian Jones said this was “only the start of the journey” in setting up the policy, and that more detailed work will happen now, with regard to communication training and raising awareness, and that it would “impact every area of the council, in terms of staff”.
He added there was a mechanism in place to receive public concerns, but agreed that “raising awareness was important”.
The council’s chief executive Dafydd Gibbard said: “We are happy this policy in terms of staff has been created so quickly, it has only been two months since the CPR (Child Practice Review) report was published.
“I am happy now it has been reviewed and that it is available for the 6,000 staff to view and very pleased it has progressed so quickly.”
He was also aware of “challenges ahead” around awareness raising, training and “embedding changes in the culture so that it filters down and becomes the new normal”.
Updates to the current whistleblowing policy will eventually be included in the council’s constitution.
