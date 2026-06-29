A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Liam Jones, of 37 Penygwndwn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
The 28-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 1 December last year by failing to attend a planned appointment on 12 March.
Magistrates fined Jones £40.
He must also pay £60 costs.
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