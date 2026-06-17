A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been handed a suspended jail sentence after appearing in court to plead guilty to assaulting a police inspector.

Gareth Davies, of 4 Fairview, Ffordd Wynne, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to the assault by beating of a police inspector at Caernarfon on 13 April this year.

Magistrates sentenced Davies to a 10 week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates said that while “only a custodial sentence can be justified”, the sentence was suspended because there was a “prospect of rehabilitation.”

Davies must also undergo six months of alcohol treatment and rehabilitation.

He must also pay £200 in compensation as well as prosecution costs of £85.