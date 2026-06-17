A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been handed a suspended jail sentence after appearing in court to plead guilty to assaulting a police inspector.
Gareth Davies, of 4 Fairview, Ffordd Wynne, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to the assault by beating of a police inspector at Caernarfon on 13 April this year.
Magistrates sentenced Davies to a 10 week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.
Magistrates said that while “only a custodial sentence can be justified”, the sentence was suspended because there was a “prospect of rehabilitation.”
Davies must also undergo six months of alcohol treatment and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £200 in compensation as well as prosecution costs of £85.
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