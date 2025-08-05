A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been fined by magistrates after admitting criminal damage.
Daniel Atkinson, of 24 Penygwndwn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging a door handle at an address in Porthmadog on 14 January this year.
Magistrates fined Atkinson £246 and ordered him to pay compensation of £145.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £98.
Atkinson was also given a restraining order.
