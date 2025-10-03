A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Osian Jones, of 67 Fron Fawr, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The 19-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 14 January by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment on 1 September.
Jones was fined £166 and must pay £65 costs.
The order will continue.
