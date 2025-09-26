A fire damaged hotel has been sold “to an experienced investor in public houses of this nature”, but their identity remains a mystery.
Admiral Taverns released a statement to the ‘Cambrian News’ about Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Queens Hotel following criticism of their treatment of licensee Angi Clinton.
MP Liz Saville Roberts says the hotel was sold without notifying Angi, who invested in the business and provided accommodation to vulnerable individuals on Gwynedd’s housing waiting list.
“Admiral Taverns have shown a disturbing lack of duty of care towards licensee Angi Clinton, her staff, and the residents who relied on the hotel for shelter and employment,” the MP said.
“Their actions have undermined trust and disregarded the human impact of their business decisions. I am calling for immediate clarity from the new owners. The community deserves to know who now owns the Queens Hotel and what their intentions are.
“I urge them to engage with local stakeholders and consider restoring the building as a catering and hospitality venue, which would help regenerate the town and create jobs.”
A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns, said: “We can confirm that the freehold of the Queens Hotel, Blaenau Ffestiniog, has been sold to an experienced investor in public houses of this nature.
“Following a thorough review of our options after the fire in July 2025, it became clear that reinvestment in the site by Admiral Taverns was not sustainable, and the sale of the property represented the most appropriate way forward.
“Throughout this difficult period, we have worked closely with the licensee to provide support and have liaised with the fire service and structural engineers to ensure the site remains safe."
Mrs Saville Roberts said the loss of the Queens Hotel as a community asset could have long-term consequences for the town and risks undermining successful efforts by local community groups to improve the town centre.
She said: “The Queen’s Hotel is more than just a building - it has been a vital part of Blaenau Ffestiniog’s hospitality sector and a source of community support. Its sudden sale, without consultation or transparency, has left local people shocked and concerned.
“We must not allow this building to fall into neglect or be repurposed without community input. Blaenau Ffestiniog lies at the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrating the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales.
“It is vital that buildings like the Queens Hotel are treated with the respect and care they deserve, not only for their local importance but for their place in our shared heritage.
“Following the recent fire, it is essential that the new owners take urgent steps to ensure the building is structurally safe and secure. The Queens Hotel sits in a central location, and any neglect could pose risks to the public.
“Transparency about safety assessments and future plans is not optional - it is a responsibility. I will continue to press for answers and advocate for a solution that puts the people of Blaenau Ffestiniog first.
“The future of the Queens Hotel must be shaped by the needs and aspirations of the community it has long served.”
