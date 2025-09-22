Inspire! Adult Learning Award winner Osian Lloyd credits Welsh film star Michael Sheen for transforming his life, and now he’s following in his footsteps onto the stage and screen.
Osian lost his mother at six, dropped out of school at 13, went into the care system a year later, and found himself homeless at 17.
He had moved from his home town of Blaenau Ffestiniog to Caernarfon, carrying childhood trauma with him, causing crippling anxiety and depression.
Moving to Cardiff in 2019 to play football kickstarted a remarkable journey thanks to Michael Sheen’s intervention. Their relationship began when Osian played in the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff, where he engaged with homelessness and rough sleeping charity, The Wallich.
“Michael was heavily involved with the tournament and also became involved in a documentary about my own journey and experience,” said Osian, 25.
“I later found myself homeless again and attended a reunion-type event where Michael gave a very empowering speech.
“I spoke to him about my situation and the struggles I faced and he met a couple of people from The Wallich who helped me with housing and funding.
“His kindness, wisdom and determination to help end homelessness in Wales inspired me to push on through hard times. He became my idol, a huge influence who encouraged me to learn.
“Just as I was losing hope, with no-one to turn to, he and The Wallich were my platform, my support and I will never forget their compassion.”
Osian is now a rising acting talent, having participated in The Wallich’s Wales-wide ‘The Story Project’, a 10-week theatre-based training programme that introduced him to the world of stage and screen.
He has already appeared at the Sherman Theatre which led to his first professional production role in Cardiff.
In recognition of his achievements, Osian has won the Young Adult Learner Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards, presented at Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on 18 September.
Osian said: “I never thought a career in acting would be for ‘someone like me’, but my adult learning started this journey to becoming an actor, learning the guitar and being creative.”
Rosie Seager, creative arts co-ordinator at The Wallich, said: “Osian has transformed his life through the power of adult learning, showing incredible strength, drive and commitment to his learning journey.”
Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added: “Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we're picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.
“In a rapidly evolving world, it's vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”
For personalised advice on learning options and the support available, call Working Wales on 0800 028 4844 or visit https://workingwales.gov.wales .
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.