Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts is calling for clarity regarding the future of the Queens Hotel in Blaenau Ffestiniog, following its abrupt sale and the displacement of its long-standing licensee and residents.
The hotel was damaged by fire in July and sold by Admiral Taverns without notifying licensee Angi Clinton, who had invested in the business and provided accommodation to vulnerable individuals on Gwynedd’s housing waiting list.
Mrs Saville Roberts warns the loss of the Queens Hotel as a community asset could have long-term consequences for the town and risks undermining successful efforts by local community groups to improve the town centre.
The MP said: “The Queen’s Hotel is more than just a building - it has been a vital part of Blaenau Ffestiniog’s hospitality sector and a source of community support. Its sudden sale, without consultation or transparency, has left local people shocked and concerned.’
“Admiral Taverns have shown a disturbing lack of duty of care towards licensee Angi Clinton, her staff, and the residents who relied on the hotel for shelter and employment.
“Their actions have undermined trust and disregarded the human impact of their business decisions. I am calling for immediate clarity from the new owners. The community deserves to know who now owns the Queens Hotel and what their intentions are.
“I urge them to engage with local stakeholders and consider restoring the building as a catering and hospitality venue, which would help regenerate the town and create jobs.
“We must not allow this building to fall into neglect or be repurposed without community input. Blaenau Ffestiniog lies at the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrating the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales.
“It is vital that buildings like the Queens Hotel are treated with the respect and care they deserve, not only for their local importance but for their place in our shared heritage.
“Following the recent fire, it is essential that the new owners take urgent steps to ensure the building is structurally safe and secure. The Queens Hotel sits in a central location, and any neglect could pose risks to the public.
“Transparency about safety assessments and future plans is not optional - it is a responsibility. I will continue to press for answers and advocate for a solution that puts the people of Blaenau Ffestiniog first.
“The future of the Queens Hotel must be shaped by the needs and aspirations of the community it has long served.”
Blaenau Ffestiniog County Councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn added: “I want to express my deep sympathy to Angi Clinton, who has been treated unfairly after years of dedication to the Queens Hotel.
“It is heartbreaking to see the building in such a poor state, especially given its central role in the town’s identity.
“The Queens should be restored for the benefit of the community - ideally as a hotel and catering venue that brings life and opportunity back into the heart of Blaenau.
“This building has long been a symbol of the town, and it deserves a future that reflects its past.”
A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns, said: “We can confirm that the freehold of the Queens Hotel, Blaenau Ffestiniog, has been sold to an experienced investor in public houses of this nature.
“Following a thorough review of our options after the fire in July 2025, it became clear that reinvestment in the site by Admiral Taverns was not sustainable, and the sale of the property represented the most appropriate way forward.
“Throughout this difficult period, we have worked closely with the licensee to provide support and have liaised with the fire service and structural engineers to ensure the site remains safe."
