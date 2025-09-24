Time is running out to save a pub in Manod.
Y Wynnes served the area throughout much of the nineteenth and twentieth century and has stood as an iconic landmark in Manod for generations, but closed eight years ago.
A community group must raise £75,000 in the next two weeks to buy the building and bring it back into community ownership.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts is calling for support for the bid to re-establish the pub as a bar and café, with live music and events, hostel accommodation, pop-up activities, produce markets, guest caterers, and room hire.
Securing The Wynnes would build on the success of other community-owned pubs in Gwynedd such as Yr Eagles, Llanuwchllyn, Y Pengwern, Ffestiniog and Yr Heliwr, Nefyn.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “Y Wynnes is more than just a pub - it’s a cornerstone of the community. By buying shares in this community initiative, you’re not just investing in bricks and mortar, you’re investing in a vibrant future for Manod.
“This is an opportunity to safeguard this historic building for future generations by transforming it into a thriving, sustainable hub, celebrating Welsh language and culture and providing economic benefit to the local Blaenau economy.
“I pay tribute to the hard work of those involved in establishing this community share scheme and encourage those who care about our town’s heritage and future and want to see Y Wynnes reopen to invest in this iconic building.
“Community-owned pubs in Gwynedd are a shining example of local ingenuity and determination.
“Let’s come together to ensure Y Wynnes remains a place owned by the community, for the community.’
“Every contribution, large or small, will help reach the goal and ensure that Y Wynnes remains a welcoming space for all.”
