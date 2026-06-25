A third community defibrillator has been installed in Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont and a training session organised to demonstrate how to use it.
The residents of Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont can now access the third publicly available defibrillator thanks to funding provided by the Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont Community Council.
The latest lifesaving device has been installed on the outside wall of the village hall, and joins the area’s existing defibrillators, which are located at Smithy Garage in Dyffryn Ardudwy and at the bus shelter in Talybont.
To help local people gain the confidence and skills they may need to respond to an emergency with one of the defibrillators, the local community councillors and the trustees of the village hall have arranged for St John Ambulance Cymru to deliver a free community training session at the village hall on Saturday, 25 July. The session will start at 10am and will finish at 12 noon.
The course will provide practical guidance on how to manage an incident, and will also cover a range of essential first aid topics, including recognising and responding to chest pains, carrying out a primary survey, and performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). It will also provide an introduction to the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
Council members say the new defibrillator and accompanying training could make a vital difference in an emergency, giving local residents the knowledge and confidence to help save a life before emergency services arrive.
The training session is free to attend, but places must be booked in advance. Anyone wishing to take part can reserve a place by emailing or telephoning the village hall. For booking details and more information, contact the village hall at [email protected], or by calling 07824 098272.
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