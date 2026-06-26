Gwynedd councillors have come together to mark the 10th anniversary of the shocking death of MP Jo Cox.
The event also reflected on the death of Sir David Amess MP, who was murdered in 2021 while serving his community, reaffirmed the councillors’ commitment that there is no place for violence or intimidation in politics.
Earlier this year, council members supported a motion backing the Civility and Respect Pledge campaign. Through this commitment, Gwynedd councillors have pledged to model the highest standards of respect and courtesy in their conduct, both in their interactions with one another and the public, and are calling for that same respect to be extended to them.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: “Jo Cox’s tragic murder 10 years ago reminds us that the tensions and hatred that can emerge in politics have real and serious consequences.
“As elected members, we accept people will disagree with us – that is the nature of democracy. But no one who serves their community should face threats, abuse or intimidation because of their public role.”
Cllr Angela Russell, leader of the Independent Group on Gwynedd Council, said: “It is important to have events like these to remember Jo Cox and to learn more about how we can protect ourselves as we go about our work.
“We need to learn to be kinder and more considerate towards one another, and we need to learn from what we have heard today as we move forward.”
Cllr Stephen Churchman, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat Group, said: “From time to time, we have to make decisions which are not always popular and some people seem to take exception to the decisions that councillors make.
“We need to raise awareness of safety and of attitudes of everybody - including councillors... whatever your political persuasion, respect, look after yourself when you’re campaigning, and keep safe.”
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