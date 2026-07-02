A Blaenplwyf 20-year-old has been fined by magistrates after pleading guilty to being in charge of a car whilst unfit through drugs in Aberystwyth.
Chelsea Hughes-Jones, of Pontllanio, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of being in charge of a Volkswagen Polo whilst unfit through drugs on Portland Street in Aberystwyth on 16 June.
The court heard that that Hughes-Jones had ketamine in her system.
A charge of drug driving was withdrawn.
Magistrates fined Hughes-Jones £80 and endorsed her driving licence with 10 penalty points.
Hughes-Jones must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.