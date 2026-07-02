A Llanon 81-year-old has been fined by magistrates for being in charge of a car while above the alcohol limit.
Michael Ging, of 10 Yr Ehedydd, Albion Fields, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The 8-1year-old pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Renault Captur while above the alcohol limit on the A487 between Aberarth and Llanon on 11 May this year.
Magistrates fined Ging £214 and endorsed his driving licence with 10 penalty points.
Ging must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £86.
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