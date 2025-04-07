A BMW driver has been handed a suspended prison sentence after CCTV cameras caught him doing 'donuts and drifts' in Aberystwyth town centre.
Harry Rowson, 26, from Hatton Hill Road, Litherland, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared before Swansea Crown Court on 3 April.
The court heard that police received calls at around 10am on 3 March 2024 from members of the public raising concern of a BMW car being driven on Alexandra Road, near the town railway and bus station.
CCTV cameras captured the car being driven around the mini roundabout that leads to Rheidol Retail Park, with wheel spins and drifts before heading off into the retail park on what was described as a wet morning.
Rowson was subsequently stopped by police and when told of the possible charges he faced, he responded ‘is there another way? I might lose my job’.
The prosecution said one of the callers to police described the BMW as being driven "like on a race track" and performing "wheel spins and donuts" at a roundabout before entering the bus station and then speeding off.
Rowson pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
His defence said that there had been a shift in attitude in Rowson since the incident and that he had done a significant amount of growing up in the last 12 months.
Judge Catherine Richards sentenced Rowson to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months for the Aberystwyth matter and was ordered to complete a rehabilitation course and do 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.
He was banned from driving for 12 months and must pass an extended test before he can get his licence back.
For breaching a suspended sentence for the motorcycle theft matters Rowson was fined £200. The defendant must also pay £420 in prosecution costs.