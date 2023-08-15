A Cardigan man has been handed a community order including an alcohol ban after admitting four assaults, three of which were on police officers.
Kieran Harries, of 15 Golwg Y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 9 August.
Harries also admitted three counts of assault by beating of emergency workers on police officers Benjamin Pilarz and Adam Hope on the same date, also in Cardigan.
Magistrates handed Harries a community order to include 28 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring.
He must also undertake rehabilitation.
Harries was also fined £500 and must pay a total of £200 compensation to the victims as well as costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.