A Cardigan man has been handed a community order including an alcohol ban after admitting four assaults, three of which were on police officers.

Kieran Harries, of 15 Golwg Y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 9 August.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Olivia McDonald in Cardigan on 23 December last year.

Harries also admitted three counts of assault by beating of emergency workers on police officers Benjamin Pilarz and Adam Hope on the same date, also in Cardigan.

Magistrates handed Harries a community order to include 28 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring.

He must also undertake rehabilitation.

Harries was also fined £500 and must pay a total of £200 compensation to the victims as well as costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.