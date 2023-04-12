A PENPARCAU man has been banned from drinking alcohol and handed 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to assaulting two police officers.
Daniel Loveridge, of 10 Cae Job, Piercefield Lane, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers and a charge of criminal damage in Aberystwyth on 8 April.
Magistrates banned him from drinking alcohol for 120 days and handed him 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12 month community order.
He must also pay a total of £529 in compensation and £85 prosecution costs.