A Borth 21-year-old has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to possession of ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine.
Leon Turpin, of 16 Pantyfedwen Close, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of five ecstasy tablets at Edge Hill Road in Aberystwyth on 17 June this year.
Turpin also pleaded guilty to possession of three grams of cocaine and four grams of ketamine at his home address on the same day.
Magistrates fined Turpin a total of £320.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.
Magistrates made a forfeiture and destruction order for the drugs.
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