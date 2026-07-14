A Llandysul man who had his internet history set to delete after three days, in breach of a sexual harm prevention order, will be sentenced later this month.
Lee Haynes, of 33 Glascoed, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.
The 61-year-old admitted a charge of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order made by Swansea Crown Court on 14 October 2019 on 19 March this year by having his internet history set to delete after three days.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Haynes is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
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