A Borth drink driver caught while almost twice the legal limit has been banned from the road by magistrates for 18 months.
Ceri Evans, of Charda, Clarach Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped while driving a Ford Fiesta on Northgate Street in Aberystwyth on 28 April this year.
Roadside and police station tests showed that Evans had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Evans from driving for 18 months.
Evans was also fined £120 and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
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