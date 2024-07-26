A Borth man has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year after appearing in court to admit driving with cocaine in his system.
Luke Hutton, of Ty Ni Elton, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Volkswagen on the A5 at Chirk, Wrexham on 9 April this year.
Laboratory tests showed that Hutton had cocaine and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine - in his blood, both exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Hutton from driving for 12 months.
He was also handed a fine of £60.
Hutton must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.