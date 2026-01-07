A Llanfarian woman who was banned from keeping animals and handed a suspended jail sentence last year for a series of animal cruelty charges has been fined by magistrates after being found keeping sheep on her farm while disqualified.
Rosemary Beryl Crees, of Alltmai Farm, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 January.
The 74-year-old pleaded guilty to having sheep in her ownership between 1 April and 19 June last year while disqualified from keeping animals.
Crees was sentenced last year after admitting a string of charges of causing unnecessary suffering to animals at Alltmai Farm and another site at Hafod Las Isaf between 6 June 2023 and 30 April 2025.
She was fined £303 and must pay £1,000 in costs and a £242 surcharge.
