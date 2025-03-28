A Bow Street woman has been banned from the road by magistrates for 14 months after admitting a charge of drink driving.
Emily Hopkinson, of 62 Tregerddan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 March.
The court heard that the 28-year-old was stopped by police while driving a BMW on Penparcau Road in Aberystwyth on 10 March this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Hopkinson had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Hopkinson from driving for 14 months and handed her a £120 fine.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.