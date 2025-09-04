A man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting another man at a luxury hotel near Cardigan.
Mark Brown, of 16 Blackbridge Drive, Blackbridge, Milford Haven, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 September.
The 37-year-old is charged with the sexual assault by touching of a man at the Cliff Hotel and Spa in Gwbert on 29 June last year.
No plea was entered on the charge.
Brown is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 October.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that date.
