A Bow Street man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Stephen Thompson, of Cae Crwth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 January.
The 51-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 29 October last year by failing to provide acceptable evidence within required timeframe.
Thompson was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.