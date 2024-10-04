A Bow Street man has been fined after appearing in court to admit the racially aggravated harassment of a woman in Llanbadarn Fawr.
Aiden Swift, of 38 Maes Afallen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 October.
The 27-year-old had denied racially aggravated harassment of Rebecca Bolderston in Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth on 22 January last year at an earlier hearing but changed his plea ahead of a planned trial.
He had also denied making a threatening phone call to Mary Gittings on the same day and that charge was dismissed.
Magistrates handed Swift a fine of £270.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £400 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £108.