A Bow Street woman who drove while more than twice the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road by magistrates for 22 months.
Cara Cropper, of 56 Bryn Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
The court heard that the 32-year-old was stopped while she was driving a Land Rover on First Avenue in Penparcau on 23 March this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed Cropper had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Cropper from driving for 22 months and handed her a fine of £120.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.