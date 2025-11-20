A Bronant man has been banned from the road for three years after admitting drug driving charges.
Jay Cockburn, of 1, Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 19 November.
The 34-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in October to two drug driving charges.
The court heard that Cockburn was stopped while driving in Llanafan on 3 July this year.
Tests showed that Cockburn had both cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood, exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Cockburn from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £80.
He was also handed a 12 month community order to include up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.
