A Bronant man will stand trial later this year after denying a drink driving charge.
Steffan Evans, of 2 Min y Rhos, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 September.
The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to drink driving on the A484 at Cenarth on 7 September this year.
Evans is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 20 November.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
