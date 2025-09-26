A Bronant man will stand trial later this year after denying a drink driving charge.

Steffan Evans, of 2 Min y Rhos, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 September.

The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to drink driving on the A484 at Cenarth on 7 September this year.

Evans is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 20 November.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.