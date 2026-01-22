A Bronant man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Steffan Evans, of 2 Min y Rhos, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.
The 26-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 November last year by failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 27 November and failing to attend unpaid work on 11 December.
Magistrates fined Evans £80.
He must also pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.