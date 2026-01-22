Two men who stole 20 bottles of champagne worth over £850 from a shop in Tywyn have been jailed.
Rees Vincent Pennington, 33, and Carl Joseph Ashmore, 36, both of no fixed address, appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court where they admitted multiple counts of theft from the Co-Op premises on Station Road.
The offences occurred on six occasions from 7-9 January.
Ashmore was charged with three further alcohol thefts from the same store on 20 January.
Both were sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.
PC Gareth Edwards said: “We hope custodial terms reassure local businesses and customers we take this type of offending seriously and will do everything we can to protect them from crime.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.