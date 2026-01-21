A Dolgellau man has been fined after appearing in court to admit using threatening behaviour in a Porthmadog supermarket.
Jason Masefield, of 2 Dol Sadler, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to using abusive or threatening behaviour at the Lidl store on Ffordd Penamser on 6 December last year.
Magistrates fined Masefield £40.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.
