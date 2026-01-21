A Tywyn man has admitted a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm but denied making threats to kill.
John Jones, of 3 Marconi Bungalows, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The 64-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm upon Mark Cartwright in Tywyn on 10 September 2024.
Jones denied a separate charged of making threats to kill Mark Cartwright in Tywyn on 4 April.
Jones is next due to appear before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on the threats to kill charge on 16 February.
Jones will be sentenced for the GBH charge at the conclusion of the other charge.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until the next hearing date.
