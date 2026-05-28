A Pwllheli man who assaulted a woman and harassed her for several weeks by going to her home and banging on the door has been jailed by magistrates.
Adam Pacey, of Flat 5, Yr Heli, 1-2 Cardiff Road, appeared for sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 May.
The 36-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in March to three separate charges of harassment, criminal damage and assault in Pwllheli.
The court heard that between 14 February and 4 March this year, Pacey pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman in Pwllheli.
The court heard that Pacey was told by the victim to stop all contact on 15 February, but left a voicemail threatening to go to her home to bang on the door if he wasn’t unblocked from messaging, and on 2 March went to her home and “repeatedly banged on the door before reaching in through a window causing damage to a blind.”
The next day, on 3 March, he went to her home on four separate occasions and banged on the door, the court heard.
Pacey also admitted charges of damaging a mirror belonging to the victim on 27 January this year, as well as assaulting her in Pwllheli on 29 January.
The court heard that Pacey committed the offences while he was subject to a community order for previous convictions.
Magistrates jailed Pacey for a total of 21 weeks.
The court heard that the offences are “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Pacey “has a flagrant disregard for court orders” and due to the “nature and seriousness of the offences” as well as the fact they were “domestic in nature”.
No order was made by magistrates for compensation or costs.
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