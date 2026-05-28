A Pwllheli man has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates for cannabis supply offences.
Rick Campbell, of 18 Sand Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 26 May.
The 46-year-old had previously pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in March to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at Chwilog between 25 and 28 July 2023.
He also admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply at Chwilog on 27 July 2023.
Magistrates handed Campbell an eight month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
The sentence was suspended because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”, the court heard.
Campbell must also undergo drug rehabilitation as well as pay £85 prosecution costs and a £187 surcharge.
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