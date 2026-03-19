A Newcastle Emlyn man has appeared in court charged with stealing more than £12,000 from a woman in Pembrokeshire.

Callum Summerfield, of 8 Heol y Gof, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.

The 25-year-old is charged with stealing £12,840 from a woman in Pembrokeshire between 11 April 2023 and 7 February 2024.

No plea to the charge was entered at the hearing.

Summerfield is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 17 April.

He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.