A Newcastle Emlyn man has appeared in court charged with stealing more than £12,000 from a woman in Pembrokeshire.
Callum Summerfield, of 8 Heol y Gof, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.
The 25-year-old is charged with stealing £12,840 from a woman in Pembrokeshire between 11 April 2023 and 7 February 2024.
No plea to the charge was entered at the hearing.
Summerfield is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 17 April.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
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