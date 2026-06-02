HAHAV Ceredigion is getting ready to reveal its newly refurbished headquarters to the public, and the ‘Cambrian News’ was invited to have a sneak peek at the incredible transformation that has taken place there.
The Aberystwyth-based centre, which is home to several activities and services for people with ill health and their carers, has been closed for nine months for extensive renovation work to take place.
But with the latest phase of work now complete, the charity has moved back into its beloved base and its staff and volunteers are busy behind the scenes getting ready to host an open day for anyone who wants to see the centre.
HAHAV's Living Well Centre at Plas Antaron in Penparcau has been fitted with a new lift to open the building to all users. It also has a fully equipped art room, a refurbished function room, and new toilets. Significant work has also been completed on the infrastructure of the building.
I have been in the building previously and I can honestly say that the transformation is absolutely stunning. The function room is light and airy, but somehow still very cosy. The wooden dance floor and carpeted areas have been replaced with a light coloured floor. The bar has gone and beautiful artwork adorns the walls.
Elsewhere in the building, narrow corridors have been widened, and enclosed low ceilings have been lifted to give them, and some of the rooms, more height, and light. Skylights have been installed where possible, drawing even more light into the building’s many rooms.
The toilets are incredible, and a visit to Plas Antaron now feels like going to a modern hotel. I think it will cheer HAHAV clients and their carers to see how much care, thought and attention has gone into the building’s refurbishment.
But it is not only clients, carers and HAHAV volunteers who can see the work, because HAHAV is keen for anyone who wants to, to come and have a look too, and on Monday, 15 June there will be an open day for everyone to pop along and see the new developments for themselves.
Rhian Dafydd, HAHAV Ceredigion Executive Officer said: “After all the hard work, we’re delighted to be opening the doors of Plas Antaron to the whole of the county on Monday, 15 June, from 10am to 4pm.
“The Open Day is an opportunity for anyone and everyone to come along, have a cuppa with us, see the building in use, and learn more about the work we do as a charity.
“Hopefully people will think they want to play a part in the future of HAHAV Ceredigion, and we would welcome them with open arms. We’re really looking forward to welcoming people and sharing this exciting new chapter for Plas Antaron.”
As HAHAV relies on donations, the team behind the hospice charity is keen to point out that the whole of this latest project has been funded with capital grants from the National Lottery Community Fund, Welsh Government, the Moondance Foundation, the Garfield Weston Foundation and UK SPF. The total cost was in the region of £800,000 and after months of hard work the place is ready for use.
Chair of trustees Gwerfyl Pierce Jones, who would like to pay tribute to all who made this renovation work possible, said: “This has been a team effort but there are a few people that need special thanks.
“Our architectural designer is Stuart Ball and he has done a magnificent job in modernising the building while respecting the original character and features.
“He has introduced lots of light and a sense of space to the refurbished areas. Local company LEB Construction, who undertook the renovation, did so sympathetically and to the highest quality.
“While grateful to all our funders, it is important to emphasise that HAHAV receives no regular core funding towards running the charity. We rely on donations and fundraising activities as well as profits from our retail arm, the shop in Pier Street and warehouse in Llanbadarn, both of which are going from strength to strength.
“The ongoing support from people across Ceredigion is very much appreciated, and I hope they will continue to support us as we now concentrate on developing our services throughout the county. Our aspiration is that we can continue to offer our services free of charge for those suffering from serious life limiting conditions.”
Architectural Designer Stuart Ball added: “From the outset, the aim was to create a homely, non-clinical setting for clients, staff and volunteers.
“Much of the work focused on opening up enclosed spaces, bringing in more daylight wherever possible and improving circulation, while respecting and enhancing the character of the original house. Accessibility improvements were also carefully integrated into the existing building, including widened corridors, accessible toilets, an entrance ramp, and a new lift.
“It’s been a fascinating project to work on because Plas Antaron had already changed so much over time, from a private house originally and then as a hotel, with many alterations and additions along the way.
“One of the main challenges was to sensitively introduce modern facilities into a historic building, while creating a natural flow between spaces from different periods and styles.
“We’re delighted with the atmosphere of the finished spaces. People have said they find the building welcoming, restful and easier to navigate, which is exactly what we hoped to achieve.”
To continue delivering much-needed services to the public for free, the charity is looking for more volunteers.
Opportunities are wide and varied – from sitting with clients to helping with a host of living well activities, working in the shop and warehouse, administrative support, front of house support, gardening – the list is endless and there is something to suit everyone so please get in touch if think you can help.
The building will be home to a new pilot project to be launched in October. This will be a day hospice respite service.
The project has been developed in consultation with a working group comprising GPs, nurses, and the Head of Healthcare Education at Aberystwyth University.
HAHAV has also worked with a medical consultant who specialises in palliative care.
This will be small scale initially, but HAHAV hopes it will develop into an important service for residents of Ceredigion.
HAHAV was set up by Dr Alan Axford and a small number of founder members in 2015 to offer practical and emotional support to those suffering from serious life-limiting illnesses.
In 2019, an opportunity arose to rent the former hotel, Plas Antaron, for a period of three years with an option to purchase the building at the end of the period. The building was purchased in 2023 with grant funding from the Welsh Government, UK Government, and Ceredigion County Council.
Dr Axford retired from the Board in 2024, and Gwerfyl Pierce Jones was appointed chair of Trustees. Alan Axford was given the accolade of Honorary President and continues to support HAHAV in an ambassadorial role.
From 2024 onwards members of the Board began planning the refurbishment of Plas Antaron and approached Architectural Designer Stuart Ball who was known to some members of the Board for his work on the James Pantyfedwen Foundation’s headquarters in Market Street. A phased approach was adopted to secure grant funding and ensure affordability.
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