A Mallwydd man has appeared in court to plead guilty to failing to stop after being involved in a collision with a quad bike that injured its rider.
Benjamin Worgan, of Camlan Uchaf, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.
The 38-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to stop after a collision with a quad bike that caused minor damage to the quad bike and injured its rider at Maes Derwyn in Abermule on 27 November last year.
Worgan changed his plea to guilty ahead of trial.
A charge of failing to report a road accident was dismissed.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Worgan will be sentenced on 9 June.
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