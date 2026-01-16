A Bryngwyn man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny an assault charge.
Milton Grimleigh, of Brynvilla, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The 68-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to assaulting Gareth Tamblyn on 16 December.
Grimleigh is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that trial date.
