A Llangwyryfon woman has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Anne Thomson, of 5 Dolwyre, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 50-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April last yea by failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 14 November.
Thomson was fined £40 and must pay £30 costs.
