A Rhydlewis woman has been fined by magistrates for breaching a suspended sentence order.
Danielle Amy Jones, of Aberdeuddwr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The 31-year-old admitting a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 November by failing to attend an initial appointments on 3 and 10 December.
Jones was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
