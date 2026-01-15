A Pentrebach woman has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Amy McKenna, of Navara, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The 40-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 July last year by failing to attend unpaid work on 16 and 30 October as well as 6 November.
McKenna was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.