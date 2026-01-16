A Porthmadog man caught driving while more than twice the legal limit has been banned from the road for 22 months.
Richard McDonagh, of 38 Pensyflog, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 13 January.
The court heard that the 39-year-old was stopped while driving a Ford Focus on the A497 at Pentrefelin on 17 October last year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed McDonagh had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified McDonagh from driving for 22 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.