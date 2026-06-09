A Powys woman has appeared in court charged with two counts of bank fraud.
Margaret Jones, of 8 Maes y Dre, Caersws, appeared before Mold Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
The 65-year-old is charged with fraud by false representation by transferring funds from bank accounts belonging to another woman between 31 August 2021 and 23 July 2024.
Jones is further charged with using the woman’s bank card to purchase a car for herself from a company in Rhyl on 27 July 2021.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Jones is next due to appear before Mold Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 July.
She was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
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