A Barmouth woman whose dog injured a woman in the town has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Janet Wright, of 14 Hafan Deg, Park Road, appeared for sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.
The 68-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in May to being in charge of terrier named Smarties that was dangerously out of control and injured Susan Allen on Park Road in Barmouth on 22 October last year.
Magistrates, handed Wright an eight week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because of Wright’s “failure to act” and the “harm caused” to the victim.
Wright must also pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
A contingent destruction order was made for the dog.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.