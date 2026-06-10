A Tremadog 20-year-old caught driving just five days after being disqualified by magistrates for dangerous driving has been further banned for 21 months.
Cian Jones, of 49 Isgraig, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 9 June.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on Church Street in Tremadog on 28 March this year.
On 23 March, Jones was banned for 12 months and handed a suspended jail term by Caernarfon magistrates for dangerous driving following a “prolonged police pursuit” at excessive speed in Gwynedd on 6 January this year.
Magistrates disqualified Jones for a further 21 months and handed him a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85.
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