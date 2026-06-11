An Aberporth woman who appeared in court to admit driving a car at almost twice the speed limit on the Cardigan bypass has been fined by magistrates.
Rachel Hurford, of 9 Brynglas, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding in a Vauxhall Astra on the A487 Cardigan bypass on 25 September last year.
The court heard that Hurford was clocked by police laser driving at 77mph on the 40mph stretch of road.
Magistrates handed Hurford a fine of £120 and endorsed her driving licence with six penalty points.
Hurford must also pay prosecution costs of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
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