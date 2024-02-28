A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drug driving.
Gareth Roberts, of 2 Dolau Las, Tanygrisiau, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 21 February.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Peugeot on the A470 at Llan Ffestiniog on 27 November last year.
Laboratory testing showed that Roberts had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Roberts from driving for 12 months.
He was also handed a fine of £576.
Roberts must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £230.