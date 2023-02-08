A LLWYNDAFYDD man who drove his car in Lampeter after taking cannabis has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years.
Miles Ames, of Llwyn Silio, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 January.
The court heard that the 27-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Bora on Bridge Street in Lampeter on 18 October last year.
Tests showed that Ames had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Ames, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for three years.
Magistrates also imposed a £120 fine.
Ames must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.